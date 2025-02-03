Cowboys grade for Schottenheimer hiring is latest blow to Jerry Jones
When the Dallas Cowboys began their search for a new head coach, there were some hopes that the team could make a splash. Of course, there were the hot names like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.
Then, news of a talk with Deion Sanders came along.
Those teams quickly died down and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer quickly emerged as the favorite to land the job. He eventually did, and fans were underwhelmed.
While the discussion around the team's coaching staff has begun to turnaround thanks to some quality assistant coach hires, Dallas is still named as one of the losers of the head coaching cycle.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report wrote, "The Cowboys could have strongly considered Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who interviewed for the job and is familiar with the personnel and organization from his four-year stint as the offensive coordinator.
"Yet Dallas hired a candidate who didn't draw attention from any other team with a head coaching vacancy.
Though Schottenheimer may become a decent lead skipper, the Cowboys could have aimed a little higher to replace McCarthy."
While the Cowboys could have aimed higher, a Kellen Moore hiring also had the fanbase lukewarm.
It's been reported that a main reason for the Schottenheimer hiring was his relationship for Dak Prescott, who the Cowboys made the highest-paid player in the league before the season.
If you're going to run with Prescott throughout the remainder of his contract, they ultimately made the right move by keeping some continuity for your quarterback, who will be 32 years old when next season begins.
