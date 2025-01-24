Cowboys 'hyper-focused' on building staff around head coaching favorite
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search has been a rollercoaster ride for the fan base. After starting off the search with some high-profile candidates, the focus quickly focused on familiar faces.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was once considered the favorite, but with Philly reaching the NFC Championship Game against the division-rival Washington Commanders, who are led by another former Cowboys assistant in Dan Quinn, the focus shifted to an uninspiring candidate.
Brian Schottenheimer, the team's offensive coordinator for the past few seasons, quickly saw his name rise up the list of candidates and become the favorite to land the Cowboys gig.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys HC reportedly isn't Jerry Jones' idea
Now, with only two head coaching vacancies remaining in the NFL -- the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints -- Dallas is reportedly "hyper-focused" on Schottenheimer as head coach.
According to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, the "team’s tone increasingly is how to build around Schotty, not whether they want to."
Well, that's not very reassuring.
MORE: Cowboys coaching search is 'fluid' as new darkhorse candidates emerge
Dallas isn't "hyper-focused" on Schottenheimer because he was their main target. They are zeroing in on him as the next head coach because that's all they have left to go after.
Because of Jerry Jones' overreach and meddling in important roster decisions, the Cowboys head coaching job isn't as appealing as it once was.
That is why guys like Brian Johnson and Aaron Glenn didn't even interview with Dallas. And that is why Cowboys Nation will be forced to cheer on a Brian Schottenheimer'-led team if the front office gets its way.
