Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys HC reportedly isn't Jerry Jones' idea
There is a growing belief that Brian Schottenheimer is the front-runner to land the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job, much to the dismay of Cowboys Nation.
However, new reports have emerged that the coaching search is "far from over" and new darkhorse candidates are emerging.
There are always rumors swirling about who is leading the Schottenheimer charge inside of The Star.
MORE: Cowboys coaching search is 'fluid' as new darkhorse candidates emerge
According to 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus, the idea of Schottenheimer leading the Cowboys into next season isn't coming from Jerry Jones. Instead, it is Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones who is pushing for Schottenheimer to get the job.
"I think that Stephen and Jerry Jr. are trying to convince [Jerry Jones] to hire Schottenheimer, and Jerry is having some resistance. [Jerry] could step back and [agree with them]," Broaddus said.
MORE: What does Jerry Jones 'prioritize' in new Dallas Cowboys head coach?
"So, there's a little bit of a push from the sons, and Jerry is having some resentment about the potential hire. So, Jerry is going to have to do what he needs to do to maybe hold things off. I don't know how long he can hold off his sons on this one. We'll see."
Broaddus notes Jerry Jones would prefer to continue evaluating his options.
MORE: Cowboys' head coaching search 'far from over' despite growing buzz
We have seen Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders linked to the job, along with Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll, who has emerged as a late candidate. Both men have had informal conversations with Jerry Jones.
There is also Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Rich Bissacia who recently surfaced as an option.
All this means is the Cowboys head coaching search is far from over. Jerry Jones hasn't been one to let outside influences change his mind in the past, so if he's interested in exploring all options, we could be waiting a few more weeks until a decision is made.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc