Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys HC reportedly isn't Jerry Jones' idea

Brian Schottenheimer is believed to be the leading candidate to become the next Dallas Cowboys head coach, but the move reportedly isn't being led by Jerry Jones.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There is a growing belief that Brian Schottenheimer is the front-runner to land the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job, much to the dismay of Cowboys Nation.

However, new reports have emerged that the coaching search is "far from over" and new darkhorse candidates are emerging.

There are always rumors swirling about who is leading the Schottenheimer charge inside of The Star.

According to 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus, the idea of Schottenheimer leading the Cowboys into next season isn't coming from Jerry Jones. Instead, it is Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones who is pushing for Schottenheimer to get the job.

Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.

"I think that Stephen and Jerry Jr. are trying to convince [Jerry Jones] to hire Schottenheimer, and Jerry is having some resistance. [Jerry] could step back and [agree with them]," Broaddus said.

"So, there's a little bit of a push from the sons, and Jerry is having some resentment about the potential hire. So, Jerry is going to have to do what he needs to do to maybe hold things off. I don't know how long he can hold off his sons on this one. We'll see."

Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones during training camp.

Broaddus notes Jerry Jones would prefer to continue evaluating his options.

We have seen Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders linked to the job, along with Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll, who has emerged as a late candidate. Both men have had informal conversations with Jerry Jones.

Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

There is also Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Rich Bissacia who recently surfaced as an option.

All this means is the Cowboys head coaching search is far from over. Jerry Jones hasn't been one to let outside influences change his mind in the past, so if he's interested in exploring all options, we could be waiting a few more weeks until a decision is made.

