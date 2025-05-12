Cowboys' improved defense ranks inside NFL's top 10 for 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys had an uncharacteristically active offseason, making moves in NFL free agency, wheeling and dealing in the trade market, and putting together an impressive NFL draft class.
Several moves focused on improving the defensive side of the ball, and it started with re-signing star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
The team added defensive line depth with Somolon Thomas and Dante Fowler, traded for forme rfirst-round picks Kaiir Elam and Kenneth Murray, signed Jack Sanborn, and drafted Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel.
All of the moves are upgrades for the defense, and that has led to a top-10 ranking from Bleacher Report, which ranked every defensive unit following the draft.
According to the B/R rankings, the Cowboys have the 10th-best defensive unit in the NFL.
"This one will raise a few eyebrows. After all, the Cowboys were a bottom-five defense in terms of yards allowed, run defense and scoring defense last year," the article reads.
"But that defense was also decimated by injuries. The year before, Dallas was one of five NFL teams that allowed less than 300 yards per game. The Cowboys were also fifth in scoring defense, giving up 18.5 points per game. They were also highly effective at rushing the passer in 2024, logging 52 sacks."
The improvement on the edge and the team's reshuffling at linebacker could also lead to some major improvement.
The article continues, "The Cowboys' best defensive player is edge-rusher Micah Parsons, who had at least 12 sacks for the fourth time in as many years in 2025. They also retained defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and added playmates for Parsons in second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and veteran Dante Fowler Jr.
"There’s turnover at linebacker, which could be an issue moving forward. After one year with the team, Eric Kendricks has given way to free-agent signing Kenneth Murray Jr. With DeMarvion Overshown likely to miss a big chunk of the season, journeyman Jack Sanborn could see a larger role, especially early on."
Dallas' biggest weakness on the defensive side of the ball is in the secondary, because the cornerback position has been plagued by injuries. But, when the unit is healthy, the Cowboys' backfield is full of All-Pros and first-round talent.
It will be interesting to see how everything comes together this season, but the talent is definitely there.
