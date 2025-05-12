Former Dallas Cowboys captain, star LB signs deal with Raiders
A former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker is attempting to make an NFL comeback.
Jaylon Smith, a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is attempting to return after two years away from the league.
Smith recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders during rookie minicamp and has agreed to a deal.
MORE: Cowboys' defensive free agency signing named most 'head-scratching' move
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have signed Smith following his weekend tryout with the team.
After starring for the Cowboys, where he became a team captain, Smith had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
MORE: Cowboys' toughest 2025 game will be against NFC powerhouse on the road
During his five-year career with the Cowboys, Smith surpassed 120 tackles in three seasons. Throughout his time in the NFL, Smith recorded 626 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and was a Pro Bowler in 2019.
Smith last played in 2023, making one appearance with the Las Vegas Raiders after neing signed off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad in November.
Now, he will attempt to make a comeback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Cowboys named among NFL players with ‘most on the line’ in 2025
3 former Cowboys players Dallas will face during 2025 NFL season
Cowboys Day 2 draft pick named rookie who could 'exceed expectations'
Dak Prescott poised to make Cowboys history during 2025 NFL season