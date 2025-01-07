Cowboys, Jerry Jones continue to ignore Bears' Mike McCarthy inquiry
If it wasn't clear that Jerry Jones was dragging his feet regarding Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys, it should be by now.
With NFL teams already conducting interviews, the Cowboys have remained silent on the plan for McCarthy.
To make matters worse, the Chicago Bears made a request to interview McCarthy one day ago and the Cowboys owner and general manager has not responded.
ESPN's Adam Schefter, who originally reported the news, shared the update on social media.
"One day after the Bears sought permission from the Cowboys to interview Mike McCarthy for their vacant head coaching job, Dallas still has not responded to Chicago’s request," Schefter wrote on X.
This only complicates the potential head coaching search and proves one of two things.
Dallas and Mike McCarthy already have an agreement for him to return to the team in 2025 or Jerry Jones is perfectly content missing out on top potential candidates for the job and remaining a laughing stock in the league.
The whole situation has been handled poorly since before the season started.
McCarthy was viewed as a lameduck head coaching the year, but a string of injuries has led to several of the Cowboys' star players speaking out in support of their head coach.
Now, while the rest of the league is already in the middle of their head coaching searches, Jerry Jones is once again approaching a key decision with a lackadaisical approach.
