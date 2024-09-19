Dallas Cowboys injury drama surrounding defensive tackle surfaces
The Dallas Cowboys defensive line took a hit on Wednesday when Jordan Phillips was placed on the injured reserve list. Dallas says the defensive tackle, who was acquired by the team last month, has a sprained wrist.
The team then poached former Cowboy Carlos Watkins off Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders' practice squad to bolster depth.
However, there seems to be some confusion about the move.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 3 includes several stars
During media availability on Wednesday, Phillips spoke from the locker room and said that his wrist was fine and the move to IR was a surprise to him.
“I don’t know,” he said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s above my pay grade. You have to ask the people making the decisions.”
It's a curious situation, but as Phillips added, "It is what it is, I guess."
Last season, the former second-round pick suffered a dislocated wrist in a game against the Cowboys while playing for the Buffalo Bills. He underwent surgery to repair the injury.
In the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Phillips logged just 19 snaps.
It's an interesting situation, but one that will have a very small impact on the field. Phillips will be sidelined for at least four weeks until he is eligible to return.
