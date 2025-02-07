Klayton Adams shares excitement to join Cowboys coaching staff
Brian Schottenheimer wasn't a hot candidate this offseason but the Dallas Cowboys still tabbed him as their new head coach.
The backlash that followed this announcement has died down as Schottenheimer continues to put together an impressive staff. That includes the selection of Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator.
Adams is known for building a strong ground game, which has fans a little more excited about the team's prospects in 2025. Adams is excited as well, evident by a recent post on Instagram.
“Man…I sure have been Lucky Enough. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my family on our journey. Arizona and the Cardinals have been AMAZING to us. Love you all.”
Adams helped the Arizona Cardinals boast a top-10 rushing attack in 2024. He's also been praised by former players such as guard Will Hernandez, who revived his career under Adams.
This will be his first season as an offensive coordinator and while Schottenheimer will call the plays, Adams' background with offensive linemen — as well as his experience as a run game coordinator — will be huge in turning the offense around.
