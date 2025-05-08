Cowboys insider raves about George Pickens trade, more 'dynamic' offense
Dallas Cowboys Nation is buzzing after the team made a splash this week with the addition of George Pickens. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.
It has been an uncharacteristically active NFL offseason for the Cowboys and the team appears to have high hopes for what Pickens will bring to the offense.
Not only is Pickens one of the best deep threats in the entire league, he perfectly complements CeeDee Lamb, who will be able to do more damage out of the slot while Pickens stretches the field.
NFL insider Ed Werder shared a note from a "Dallas Cowboys source" who shared the team's evaluation of Pickens after the trade.
“A player that makes us more dynamic and causes defense problems," Werder wrote on X. "He is a big, talented WR that can win 1 on 1, rare body control, excellent ball skills, competitive as hell and loves football.”
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Pickens, a former second-round pick out of Georgia, is just 24 years old. He is entering the final year of his current contract, but he is not expected to seek a new deal until after the season. It's a risky move for Dallas and could turn out to be a one-year rental, but it's a move that could pay off in a big way.
