Cowboys insider raves about George Pickens trade, more 'dynamic' offense

The Dallas Cowboys are excited about the addition of 'dynamic' wide receiver George Pickens and what he can bring to the offense.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens catches a touchdown pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys Nation is buzzing after the team made a splash this week with the addition of George Pickens. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

It has been an uncharacteristically active NFL offseason for the Cowboys and the team appears to have high hopes for what Pickens will bring to the offense.

Not only is Pickens one of the best deep threats in the entire league, he perfectly complements CeeDee Lamb, who will be able to do more damage out of the slot while Pickens stretches the field.

NFL insider Ed Werder shared a note from a "Dallas Cowboys source" who shared the team's evaluation of Pickens after the trade.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“A player that makes us more dynamic and causes defense problems," Werder wrote on X. "He is a big, talented WR that can win 1 on 1, rare body control, excellent ball skills, competitive as hell and loves football.”

Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Pickens, a former second-round pick out of Georgia, is just 24 years old. He is entering the final year of his current contract, but he is not expected to seek a new deal until after the season. It's a risky move for Dallas and could turn out to be a one-year rental, but it's a move that could pay off in a big way.

