George Pickens gives Dallas Cowboys' offense much-needed new dynamic
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash this week and finally addressed one of the biggest weaknesses on the roster after trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens had been linked to the Cowboys for several weeks, but there was some believe trade talks had died down.
But while it seemed like the idea of adding Pickens was fading away, Dallas came through to land a running mate for CeeDee Lamb that will open up the offense.
Not only does Pickens add talent to the wide receiver room, he provides a dynamic deep threat that will allow Dallas to stretch the field. In fact, Pickens gives the Cowboys one of the best deep threats in the NFL.
"George Pickens ranks third in receiving yards on vertical routes since joining the NFL in 2022 with 1,630 behind Tyreek Hill (2,163 yards) and Justin Jefferson (1,668 yards)," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote on X.
With CeeDee Lamb doing most of his damage in the slot and Pickens' ability to stretch the field, the Cowboys have a dynamic 1-2 punch at receiver that may be one of the best in league.
It's going to be fun to see how it all plays out.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
