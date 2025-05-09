George Pickens opens up about maturity concerns amid Cowboys arrival
The Dallas Cowboys have taken an uncharacteristically aggressive approach to the NFL offseason, using trades to target positions of need and improve the roster as the team aims for a bounce-back season.
No move was bigger than the team's decision to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens this week, sending a 2026 third-round NFL Draft pick and 2027 fifth-rounder to the Steel City in exchange for the talented pass catcher.
While Dallas is getting a talented player, Pickens also comes with some concerns about his maturity.
Last season, Pickens was called out by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after a little scuffle against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, with Tomlin saying the young receiver needs to grow up.
On Thursday, Pickens met with the Cowboys media virtually and was asked about his maturity. Rather than focusing on the past, Pickens made it clear that he is focused on continuing to grow and helping the Cowboys improve on the field.
"I can't change anyone's opinion. Me, personally, I just continue to grow," Pickens told reporters during an introductory conference call. "Everyone in the world has to grow as you get older and older. I'm just trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I'm just glad to be joining.
Pickens has said he's not worried about an immediate contract extension and his focus is on proving that he is a top receiver in the league.
If he can come into Dallas motivated and put his best foot forward in the offense opposite CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys passing attack could be a dangerous force in 2025.
