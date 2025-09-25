Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s endzone absence becoming impossible to ignore
During the Dallas Cowboys Week 13 win in 2023 over the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Jake Ferguson caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. That score put Dallas on top 38-35, and they wound up winning 41-35.
Since that play, Ferguson has yet to score another touchdown during the regular season.
Despite catching 27 passes to start this season, the streak continues heading into Week 4. In all, Ferguson has had 118 targets and 86 receptions without a trip inside the end zone.
It’s a strange stat given his sheer number of targets, as well as the team’s inability to run the ball into the end zone last season. Without a strong running game, it seemed logical that the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Ferguson would have ample opportunities.
What makes his streak even more confusing is that it started right after a playoff explosion. Despite losing to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs following the 2023 season, Ferguson went off with 10 receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
Perhaps the streak will end over the next few weeks with CeeDee Lamb sidelined. Ferguson, who has always been a favorite target for Prescott, will be leaned upon heavily, which could help him put this ugly stat behind him.
