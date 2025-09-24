Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense
The Dallas Cowboys are shaking off their second loss of the season by welcoming an old friend to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
The Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers in a primetime matchup. The outcome of this game will shift the trajectory each team is currently on. But it's more than just a game.
Coaches and players can pretend it doesn't matter, but both the Cowboys and Micah Parsons really want a win this weekend.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys working on defensive scheme, personnel changes
This is Parsons' first time coming back to Dallas since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the NFC North before the start of the regular season.
Recently, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about what his team would look like if Parsons were still with the team. The first-year head coach had the perfect response.
"We have not been playing to the standard that would we want to play to, but if we had Micah you can't predict we'd be playing any better," Schottenheimer told the media.
The first-year Cowboys head coach even mentioned that predicting the record of this team would be just a "projection" with the hypothetical idea that Parsons was back on the team.
MORE: Cowboys secondary gets glimmer of hope with DaRon Bland injury update
Schottenheimer is right in his assessment. However, if Parsons has the best game of his season on Sunday night, something tells me that next week will not be a fun week in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys free fall begins after dreadful loss
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
Jadeveon Clowney gets first chance to impress Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 vs Packers
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc