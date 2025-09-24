Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer downplays impact Micah Parsons trade has had on Cowboys' defense

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't worried about the impact Micah Parsons would have on his defense.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are shaking off their second loss of the season by welcoming an old friend to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

The Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers in a primetime matchup. The outcome of this game will shift the trajectory each team is currently on. But it's more than just a game.

Coaches and players can pretend it doesn't matter, but both the Cowboys and Micah Parsons really want a win this weekend.

This is Parsons' first time coming back to Dallas since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the NFC North before the start of the regular season.

Recently, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about what his team would look like if Parsons were still with the team. The first-year head coach had the perfect response.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"We have not been playing to the standard that would we want to play to, but if we had Micah you can't predict we'd be playing any better," Schottenheimer told the media.

The first-year Cowboys head coach even mentioned that predicting the record of this team would be just a "projection" with the hypothetical idea that Parsons was back on the team.

Schottenheimer is right in his assessment. However, if Parsons has the best game of his season on Sunday night, something tells me that next week will not be a fun week in Dallas.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons is introduced before their game against the Detroit Lions.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons is introduced before their game against the Detroit Lions. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

