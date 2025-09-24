Cowboys record in games without CeeDee Lamb paints grim picture
In addition to being blown out this past weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost a couple of players to injury.
Rookie right guard Tyler Booker suffered a high ankle sprain, which is especially concerning since they were already without center Cooper Beebe, who was hurt in Week 2. The biggest name to go down, however, is CeeDee Lamb, who was injured on a handoff.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys working on defensive scheme, personnel changes
Using the No. 1 option in the passing game as a running back was a questionable move, and it cost Dallas dearly. But just how bad is the team without No. 88
Historically, they’ve been downright awful. Without Lamb, the Cowboys are 0-3, and just to prove how much he means, they’re 0-5 when he doesn’t record a reception.
”Dallas will be without CeeDee Lamb for the next few weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Lamb has only missed three games in his career since being drafted in 2020, missing one in 2021 and two more in 2024. Dallas is a combined 0-3 when Lamb is not available and 0-5 in games where he's held without a reception.”
The big difference this season, however, is the presence of George Pickens. Added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, Pickens gives their offense a reliable target who can stretch the field and make big plays.
Through three games, he has 13 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He’s about to get the opportunity to produce at a much-higher rate and the team will need him to do exactly that.
