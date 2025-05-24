Cowboys' Jaydon Blue aims to take one aspect of his game to 'next level'
The Dallas Cowboys selected Jaydon Blue in Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping he could eventually develop into a major weapon in the offense, and potentially lead the room into the future.
Blue, of course, is not your traditional in between the tackles bell cow running back on paper. In fact, during his time with the Texas Longhorns, he was used much more in an outside running or receiving role than anything else.
And according to Blue during an interview with Kay Adams at the NFLPA Rookie Premier, it are his skills in the passing game that could help him become one of the greats in franchise history.
"I take a lot of pride in being able to run routes and catch the ball," Blue said. "I've been doing it since maybe 14, 15 years old. I played 7-on-7 and I played strictly receiver ... When I go train, I do a lot of receiver stuff, because some of the running back stuff is natural to me... I'm trying to take my receiver game to the next level so I can be the next great running back to come out of Dallas."
Last season with the Longhorns, Blue excelled as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six more scores. And it was those receiving skills that helped put his team in a position to break through to a national title, catching two scores through the air vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
That's not to say he can't run the ball effectively either.
In 2024, Blue rushed 134 times for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, including 14 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals vs. Clemson.
Does his consistency in the ground game need to improve? And does he need to continue to develop in other areas of being a running back? Absolutely.
But if he can continue that type of production in the NFL with Dallas early on, it would not only provide Dak Prescott with another explosive weapon in the passing game but also give Dallas a much more explosive attack overall.
And maybe give him a chance to live up to his own expectations.
"Offensive Rookie of the Year, I think that'll be me," Blue said, via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com
