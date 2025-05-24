Cowboys 'favorite' emerging in MLB battle was under-the-radar signing
The Dallas Cowboys decided to move on from veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks during the NFL offseason and bolstered the unit with free agent Jack Sanborn and a trade for former first-round pick Kenneth Murray.
Sanborn and Murray appear to be the leading candidates in the middle linebacker competition, and a favorite appears to be emerging early in OTAs.
According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, a "favorite" seems to be emerging, and it is the player more familiar with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Sanborn, who went undrafted in 2022, was picked up by the Chicago Bears and played for nearly three seasons under Eberflus.
While Sanborn appears to be the favorite, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News notes Murray could surprise some people and make it a tight competition during training camp.
"If you think the competition at corner is fierce, look at the middle linebacker spot. We have Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray as the co-leaders at that position," he wrote. "Sanborn, the free agent pickup, seems the favorite. Murray, acquired in a trade, might surprise in training camp to make this a close race."
When you add in Marist Liufau, who showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign and even filled in at middle linebacker when Kendricks was injured, and the eventual return of DeMarvion Overshown, the Dallas linebacking corps could surprise a lot of people in 2025.
Throughout his three years in Chicago, Sanborn recorded 164 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, 5 passes defensed, and an interception.
With his familiarity in the defensive system, it will be exciting to see what he can bring to Dallas.
