Cowboys' Joe Milton trade has NFL analysts spewing their all-time worst takes
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a trade Thursday for quarterback Joe Milton III, who will replace Cooper Rush as the backup to Dak Prescott.
Milton, who was a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, was impressive during his brief time with the New England Patriots, which has led to a favorable reaction to the Cowboys’ move. As is typical with America’s Team, it also brought out some of the worst takes possible.
MORE: Viral Joe Milton arm strength video surfaces after Dallas Cowboys trade
The early leader in the awful take race is none other than famous Cowboy hater LeSean McCoy. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back has had some awful opinions on his former rival but outdid himself by claiming Milton is going to take Prescott’s job.
McCoy said that if Prescott struggles in the postseason, he needs to “find a realtor because Joe Milton got talent and can play.”
This is nothing new from McCoy who has been taking shots at Prescott for years. He was outspoken against Dallas paying Prescott and puts all the blame for their shortcomings on the veteran quarterback.
While he’s right that Milton has plenty of talent — and might be a starter down the road — the Cowboys didn’t make this move to replace Prescott. So don’t expect Bruce Drennan to break a blockbuster trade anytime soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick 2 franchise-changing offensive playmakers in new NFL mock draft
Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
NFL analyst explains why Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty would be major mistake
Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary