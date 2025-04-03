Cowboys Country

New Cowboys QB Joe Milton ready to live out dream with America's Team

Quarterback Joe Milton III is living out his dream after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Koby Skillern

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones mentioned that the team was still exploring trade options, and just a few days later, the Cowboys secured their new backup quarterback.

The Cowboys traded away a fifth-round pick for a seventh-round pick and Joe Milton III, a quarterback booming with potential and a cannon of an arm.

The backup quarterback spot on the Cowboys' roster is as important as any, given Dak Prescott's injury history, and the Cowboys have secured an exciting talent at a low price.

It is hard to predict how a player is going to react after being traded, but fans can rest assured that Milton is exactly where he wants to be.

Milton told Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz, “My family grew up a Cowboys fan. My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”

Not only does Milton get upgraded to a better situation than in New England, but he also gets to fulfill a longtime dream and play for the team he grew up watching with his family.

While everybody is rooting for Prescott to stay healthy for the remainder of his contract and career, the potential of seeing Prescott injured again just got a whole lot less stressful knowing Milton will be waiting in the wings.

The Cowboys have solved one more roster need with this move and continue to set themselves up well for the draft in just three weeks.

