Dallas Cowboys star rips practice preparations in expletive-laden rant
It was too little, too late for the Dallas Cowboys' comeback bid against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. If the team that showed up in the fourth quarter had been there at the opening kickoff, then maybe the Cowboys would be celebrating a victory on Monday.
However, now the team stares at a 1-2 record.
One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the Cowboys' defense's performance. After giving up 40+ to the New Orleans Saints last week, the defense allowed the Ravens to do whatever they wanted on the ground.
MORE: Another Cowboys disaster leaves ESPN's Rex Ryan dumbfounded
For one Cowboys defensive player, the Week 3 performance is enough to cause a vein to burst.
Cowboys starting nickel Jourdan Lewis spoke to the media following the loss and let his frustrations pour out.
“At the end of the day, this sh*t is about stopping people," Lewis said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We got to be credible and f*ckin accountable every single play. That’s 60 minutes of football.
MORE: Consecutive losses reveal a void of leadership in Dallas
"It doesn’t matter who we play we got to go out there and be detailed in the plays. No matter who we play in this NFL, if we’re not doing that, sh*t, anybody can beat us.”
Lewis didn't hold back, tossing out some of my favorite words from the forbidden terminology, and he was right. The Cowboys' defense has too much talent to perform the way it has the last two weeks.
This must be fixed, and quickly.
