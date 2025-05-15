Cowboys-Chiefs 'strategic' Thanksgiving game could make NFL history
The NFL released the entirety of its 2025 schedule on Wednesday night, with plenty of star-studded and intriguing matchups dispersed across the league.
However, there might be one game that stands out above the rest in terms of popularity, matchup, and anticipation - the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.
MORE: Cowboys are once again NFL on FOX darlings with Tom Brady & the A-Team
In fact, this is such a highly-anticipated matchup, that the NFL believes it could set new records in terms of viewership.
"The NFL made a strategic decision to schedule the Chiefs versus the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day," The Athletic's Richard Deitsch wrote. "The game will air at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and stream live on Paramount. The thinking, based on talking to a number of people at different networks, is that the NFL thinks the game can set a record for the most-viewed NFL regular-season game in history."
Outside of the obvious star-studded talents that will be taking part in the game, such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, the game also holds special significance in the sense that the Chiefs and Cowboys are arguably the two most popular franchises in the NFL today.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 NFL preseason schedule, dates, & times announced
in fact, last season the Chiefs were the NFL's most watched team with 25.5 million viewers per game in the regular season, while Dallas was third with 23.14 million per contest, despite missing their biggest star in Prescott for much of the season.
Add that to the fact that Thanksgiving NFL football is already typically the most watched regular season game of the season - last year it had a record-high 141 million viewers across all three games - and there is no reason to believe the matchup between Dallas and Kansas City won't be an absolute home run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games
NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?
Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season
Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is