Cowboys' 2025 NFL preseason schedule, dates, & times announced
NFL schedule release day has come and gone, and teams around the league now know when and where they will be playing every game throughout the 2025 season. For the Dallas Cowboys, that includes six primetime games and two standalone games on the holidays, playing in high-profile games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Because the Cowboys are playing in so many big games this season, ticket prices are already getting out of control.
So, for fans across the country, one of the best and most affordable options to catch the Cowboys in action will be during the preseason. Sure, some of the stars won't be playing, but you can get an early look at the next wave of potential stars.
Following the NFL regular season release, the preseason schedules dropped.
Unlike the Cowboys' 2024 schedule, which kept the team on the West Coast until the preseason finale, Dallas will be able to get cozy close to home before hitting the road for the regular season in September.
When and where will the Cowboys be taking the field before the highly anticipated showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles to open the regular season?
A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 preseason schedule can be seen below.
2025 Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule
Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams | 7:00 p.m. ET | Saturday, August 9 | SoFi Stadium
Week 2: Baltimore Ravens | 7:00 p.m. ET | Saturday, August 16 | AT&T Stadium
Week 3: Atlanta Falcons | 8:00 p.m. ET | Friday, August 22 | AT&T Stadium
*Home games highlighted in bold
August can't get here quick enough.
