Cowboys Country

Cowboys' 2025 NFL preseason schedule, dates, & times announced

The Dallas Cowboys will begin the 2025 NFL preseason on the road near training camp, before returning to their cozy Texas home. Here is the full preseason schedule.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs in front of the fans prior to the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs in front of the fans prior to the game against the New York Giants. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL schedule release day has come and gone, and teams around the league now know when and where they will be playing every game throughout the 2025 season. For the Dallas Cowboys, that includes six primetime games and two standalone games on the holidays, playing in high-profile games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Because the Cowboys are playing in so many big games this season, ticket prices are already getting out of control.

So, for fans across the country, one of the best and most affordable options to catch the Cowboys in action will be during the preseason. Sure, some of the stars won't be playing, but you can get an early look at the next wave of potential stars.

MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule makes NFL history with never-before-seen gauntlet

Following the NFL regular season release, the preseason schedules dropped.

Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during the first half against the Houston Texans.
Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during the first half against the Houston Texans. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unlike the Cowboys' 2024 schedule, which kept the team on the West Coast until the preseason finale, Dallas will be able to get cozy close to home before hitting the road for the regular season in September.

When and where will the Cowboys be taking the field before the highly anticipated showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles to open the regular season?

A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 preseason schedule can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys NFL schedule release video leaked games with hidden Easter Eggs

2025 Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams | 7:00 p.m. ET | Saturday, August 9 | SoFi Stadium

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens | 7:00 p.m. ET | Saturday, August 16 | AT&T Stadium

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons | 8:00 p.m. ET | Friday, August 22 | AT&T Stadium

*Home games highlighted in bold

August can't get here quick enough.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games

NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?

Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season

Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News