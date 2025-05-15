Cowboys are once again NFL on FOX darlings with Tom Brady & the A-Team
The Dallas Cowboys' regular season schedule is set for 2025, and the NFL once again proved that America's Team remains one of the biggest draws in the league.
Dallas will be featured in six primetime games this season, along with featured games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
That leaves nine games on the schedule that will not be nationally broadcast.
However, because the Cowboys are such a draw, the league's broadcasting partners know they want to get a piece of the pie. For the NFL on FOX, it's a very large piece, with Dallas getting featured in four "America's Game of the Week" broadcasts this season.
Cowboys games will be called by FOX's No. 1 broadcast team four different times this season -- which is more than any other team in the league.
FOX Sports' top team includes Tom Brady, play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.
Dallas' four games with the NFL on FOX A-Team include:
WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)
HOME GAMES IN BOLD
The Cowboys will open the regular season on Thursday, September 4, on the road at Lincoln Financial Field against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Kick-off for the NFC East rivalry showdown is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
