Cowboys key free agent 'optimistic' he can return ahead of meeting with team
The Dallas Cowboys staff is hard at work meeting with players at the NFL Combine, aiming to fill key roster needs.
As decisions about free agents loom, the meetings can help shape the team’s draft strategy for April.
One of the most pressing matters is the ongoing contract negotiations for unrestricted free agent Osa Odighizuwa, who is reportedly closing in on a blockbuster deal.
Meanwhile, DeMarcus Lawrence, arguably the Cowboys’ most notable free agent aside from Odighizuwa, is scheduled to meet with the team on Friday, according to his agent, Dave Canter.
Canter recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan to provide an update on Lawrence and his NFL future.
"Good news, 100 percent healthy, bad news is he's a free agent so for Dallas Cowboys fans who love DeMarcus Lawrence there's a possibility that he leaves," he said.
Despite the uncertainty, Canter remains optimistic that Lawrence can return to Dallas, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, where he has spent the first 11 years of his career.
Lawrence was plagued by injuries in 2024 but is still a solid contributor on the defensive side of the ball.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12 when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
