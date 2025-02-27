Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa saga reportedly 'very close' to conclusion
One of the top priorities for the Dallas Cowboys is to retain star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who is set to become an NFL free agent when the new league year begins.
If Odighizuwa were to leave Dallas in the offseason, former first-round pick Mazi Smith would be the lone proven entity behind him on the roster.
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, there was positive buzz surrounding Odighizuwa and a potential deal with Dallas, with Cowboys COO Stephen Jones saying the team had begun contract negotiations.
MORE: Cowboys rebuild d-line in 3-round mock draft as NFL Combine begins
Now, a new report brings even more good news to Cowboys Nation.
According to Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports, the Cowboys and Odighizuwa are "very close" to a deal that "should come in above $21 million per year. "
That checks out with the market value for Odighizuwa.
MORE: 2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
According to SportsRac, the defensive tackle's market value is $20,991,138 per year, and a three-year, $62,973,414 contract. And, honestly, that's a bargain.
Last season, Odighizuwa was a force along the Cowboys defensive line with 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
There is no denying his impact on the defensive line, and keeping Odighizuwa will go a long way in getting the Cowboys off to a hot start in the 2025 offseason.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12 when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
