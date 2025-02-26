Cowboys star DB named player team 'must re-sign' in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys had little to hang their hat on in 2024, finishing with a disappointing 7-10 record amid a slew of injuries.
As the team heads into the 2025 NFL offseason, the Cowboys will be "selectively strategic and aggressive" through both free agency and the NFL Draft.
It won’t be an easy task to get this team back in contention, but Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes the Cowboys must prioritize re-signing one free agent in particular who could help the team get back on track next season.
Gagnon lists Cowboys starting nickel Jourdan Lewis, who is entering his ninth NFL season, as the player the Cowboys must re-sign.
"It’s imperative that the Cowboys keep the defense together as best they can. Ideally, that means bringing back Lewis, Eric Kendricks and Osa Odighizuwa. But Kendricks will be 33 and Odighizuwa could still flame out." Gagnon wrote.
Gagnon mentions the risks of signing both Kendricks and Odighizuwa, then elaborates on why Jourdan Lewis should be the most prioritized free agent of the bunch.
"Lewis is an established, reliable and versatile contributor and a great presence in the locker room."
Cowboys fans certainly want Lewis back in Dallas, as he has become a fan favorite with a plethora of clutch plays throughout his eight-year career with the team.
However, losing Odighizuwa would have a much greater impact on the Cowboys' offseason plans, given the significant drop-off in production at defensive tackle behind him.
