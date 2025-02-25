Cowboys urged to sign star linebacker undervalued in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with several areas of need on both sides of the ball. Whether it be offensive playmakers or strengthening the defensive front seven, the Cowboys should dive head-first into the open market during free agency.
Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said the front office will be "selectively strategic and aggressive" in pursuing new free agents, suggesting the team may spend more than usual this offseason.
K.D. Drummond of The Cowboys Wire identified one free agent who the Cowboys should sign and it is an undervalued player who could provide solid depth at linebacker.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys poach 'perfect free agent signing' from NFC rival
Drummond suggests Dallas should sign San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who played in only two games during the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl a year ago.
"The idea of having Greenlaw and DeMarvion Overshown in tandem in Matt Eberflus’ defense is tantalizing. If Greenlaw’s injury (played just 34 snaps in 2024) history puts him in the prove-it category, that would be right up Dallas’ alley," Drummond wrote.
"Greenlaw is an athletic, sideline to sideline defender who has become a strong coverage defender."
MORE: Cowboys predicted to lose emerging star at defensive end
The Cowboys have just two reliable linebackers currently under contract: DeMarvion Overshown, who will miss the start of the 2025 season after his second straight season-ending knee injury, and Marist Liufau, who showed strong progress during his rookie year.
The Cowboys also have Damone Clark, who rarely saw the field last season and is considered to be on the roster bubble.
Needless to say, the Cowboys have a clear need at linebacker and Greenlaw could step in right away, providing a significant upgrade, while also easing the pressure on Overshown to contribute when he returns midseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Key NFL Scouting Combine dates Cowboys fans need to know
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries