Brandon Aubrey's historic NFL moment may never be duplicated in Cowboys' OT win
Week 2 was full of excitement for Dallas Cowboys who pulled off an improbable overtime win over the New York Giants.
While multiple players contributed during the game, the hero was kicker Brandon Aubrey. The third-year player drilled a 64-yarder at the end of regulation followed by a 46-yarder in overtime as time expired.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's WWE-inspired locker room celebration gets Jerry Jones hyped
While kickers sending a game to overtime and winning during the extra period isn’t uncommon, the way Aubrey accomplished the feat was. According to Adam Schefter, Aubrey is the first player in NFL history to tie up the game with no time remaining in regulation, while also winning it in overtime with no time remaining in the same game.
For as long as the NFL has been around, it’s actually rather surprising that no one has ever done this. It’s also not something that will easily be repeated.
That’s just another testament to how rare of a talent Aubrey is. He’s so automatic that his team knows they don’t need to do too much to get in scoring range. That was evident with the coaching staff telling the offense all they had to do to tie the game was “get it to the star.”
His coaching staff is confident in him from beyond 60, and it’s easy to see why.
