Dallas Cowboys superstar Brandon Aubrey is making kicking exciting again
A Monday is a lot more fun after your team gets a big win, and Dallas Cowboys fans are having one of the best Mondays of the year.
The Cowboys bested the New York Giants in a 40-37 overtime thriller in their home season opener. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey would be the one to lead his team to their first victory.
Not only did Aubrey nail the 46-yard game-winner, but the walking weapon drilled a 64-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.
MORE: Brandon Aubrey's historic NFL moment may never be duplicated in Cowboys' OT win
It's a great day to be a kicker, and if it's a great day to be a kicker, then you know the most famous leg in the sports media landscape is going to be talking about the legwork of Aubrey.
Yes, Pat McAfee had Aubrey on his "progrum" on Monday. During the conversation, Aubrey was asked if he was trying a new kick when he nailed the long-distance kick to send the game to overtime.
"No, that's a little power fade. I was just trying to add a little bit more to it, and kind of came off my foot a little funky. It had that little slide, and I got nervous for a second. But then it corrected itself and got back on its path," Aubrey said.
MORE: Stephen Jones reveals status of Cowboys CB DaRon Bland for Week 3 vs Chicago Bears
Whatever he did, Cowboys fans could have waited the rest of the season without hearing that Aubrey was nervous during the kick. Oh well. A win is a win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc