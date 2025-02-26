Cowboys' Klayton Adams gets high praise from Cardinals head coach
Klayton Adams, one of Brian Schottenheimer's highly-touted hires on the new Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, has been getting fans and analysts fired up with his approach and what he can bring to the team.
While Cowboys Nation is still getting familiar with their new offensive coordinator, one person very familiar with what he can contribute is his former boss.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was discussing what Adams brings to the table and had nothing but great things to say about his former assistant coach.
"He’s really smart. He’s detailed. He knows how to attack defenses. He can communicate to the players. He’s passionate. He’s going to turn over every stone. He’s going to work hard. He has a really good way about him. That was a tough piece to lose," Gannon said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"I was on the plane coming here with Klayton. It was good to catch up with him. The questions he was asking me, he’s already on the right path. He’ll do a phenomenal job."
Those are the kinds of stories you want to hear about new men who are stepping in to help change the culture of a franchise.
It's going to be exciting to see how the Cowboys offense looks in 2025, but all signs point to a more run-heavy approach. The team just needs to add some talent to capable of carrying out the new system.
And while we don't know how things will ultimately work out, Adams is getting his Dallas tenure started on the right foot.
