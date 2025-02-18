Cowboys OC Klayton Adams to bring aggressive philosophy to Dallas
Attack early, attack often: an aggressive mindset puts opponents on their heels from the first snap.
New Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is bringing an aggressive mindset to his first season with the team in 2025.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' building blocks for 2025 NFL season start with offense
Adams, who previously served as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach, emphasizes a problem-solving approach to offensive strategy.
"Our job, when we're putting things on the call sheet is to be problem-solvers," Adams said. "We're trying to figure out what we do good and how we make that look multiple. How do we make that look different? That's the part I'm really looking forward to focusing on."
The new coordinator's philosophy centers on creating a physical, aggressive offense, particularly in the trenches.
MORE: Cowboys o-line finished 2024 NFL season with surprising PFF ranking
"The same thing that I want from every player on offense and that is to create violence in the game. Be aggressive. Run. Hit," Adams said. "I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction."
Adams brings a strong track record from Arizona, where his offensive line unit allowed just 1.8 sacks per game in 2024, ranking fifth best in the NFL. He served as the Cardinals' offensive line coach from 2023 to 2024.
MORE: Cowboys DC discusses 'exciting' new defensive philosophy
The first-time NFL coordinator faces a significant challenge in 2025, tasked with helping new head coach Brian Schottenheimer revitalize a Cowboys offense that declined in points, yards, and third-down conversion rate in 2024 following a strong year offensively in 2023.
Fortunately for Adams, he'll be working with a healthy Dak Prescott, star receiver CeeDee Lamb, and a promising young offensive line featuring names like All-Pro Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe.
