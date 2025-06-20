Cowboys Country

Cowboys' late stretch of tough opponents could tell story of 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys will have one of the toughest stretches of their season in November. That stretch could tell the story of the 2025 Cowboys.

Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to the media after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to the media after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's never too early to look at every regular season game on the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming 2025 slate.

However, it doesn't matter who or when the team has to play a team that is considered a threat, no game is ever easy in the NFL.

But, if you're looking for a spot on the schedule where the Cowboys may face their toughest battles, then look no further than the month of November.

In November, the Cowboys will finish the month by playing both teams that competed in this past year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahome
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes gets ready to throw a pass to a receiver on the left side of the field. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously, a matchup with the Eagles is vital, as the Cowboys are looking to knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions from atop the NFC East. However, that game will be physical, which means the following week, when they meet the Chiefs, they may not be at 100%.

The schedule makers did the Cowboys no favors; however, does that make the November matchup with the Eagles the most important game on the schedule?

Winning that game means the Cowboys are guaranteed to take at least one of the two challenging matchups. However, losing to the Eagles in what will be a headline game could lead the team down a 0-2 road as they end the month of November. These two games could dictate the 2025 season.

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

