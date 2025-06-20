Cowboys' late stretch of tough opponents could tell story of 2025 season
It's never too early to look at every regular season game on the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming 2025 slate.
However, it doesn't matter who or when the team has to play a team that is considered a threat, no game is ever easy in the NFL.
But, if you're looking for a spot on the schedule where the Cowboys may face their toughest battles, then look no further than the month of November.
In November, the Cowboys will finish the month by playing both teams that competed in this past year's Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Obviously, a matchup with the Eagles is vital, as the Cowboys are looking to knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions from atop the NFC East. However, that game will be physical, which means the following week, when they meet the Chiefs, they may not be at 100%.
The schedule makers did the Cowboys no favors; however, does that make the November matchup with the Eagles the most important game on the schedule?
Winning that game means the Cowboys are guaranteed to take at least one of the two challenging matchups. However, losing to the Eagles in what will be a headline game could lead the team down a 0-2 road as they end the month of November. These two games could dictate the 2025 season.
