Cowboys to open 2025 NFL season against Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have been tabbed as the opponent for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will open the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4, in primetime.

On Monday, May 12, just two days before the full schedule is released, NBC announced that the Cowboys will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

The NFC East rivalry will take center stage as a new season kick offs.

NBC announced the news on Monday morning during the TODAY Show. Given the Cowboys' drawing power and the Eagles' championship run, it's a no-brainer to start the new year with a bang.

It is the 20th time that a defending Super Bowl champion has played in the regular-season opener since 2024, with the teams going 15-5.

Last season, the Cowboys went 0-2 against the Eagles and were blown out in both games. Of course, Dallas was without starting quarterback Dak Prescott on both occasions.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In the first meeting in Week 10, the first week with Cooper Rush at the helm, the Cowboys lost 34-6 at home. In the December 29 contest in Philadelphia, the Eagles again took Dallas to the woodshed, 41-7.

Dallas will hope to avoid embarrassment in the Week 1 opener to get the Brian Schottenheimer era off on the right foot. The world will be watching when the two teams kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

