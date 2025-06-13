Cowboys leak reveals Sam Williams' crazy max speed coming off torn ACL
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a bounce-back season after the injury-plagued 2024 NFL campaign led to massive disappointment throughout the franchise.
After making some major changes to the coaching staff and a roster overhaul, the team is looking to bounce back in a big way. One of the biggest ways the team can bounce back is by getting injured players to return to form.
Last season, defensive end Sam Williams Sr. suffered a torn ACL and partial MCL tear early during training camp and missed the entire season. He was expected to compete for a key role in the pass rushing rotation.
Williams suffered the injury on July 28, 2024, and his recovery has been incredible. Williams shared a photo from the team's mandatory minicamp with top speeds from various positions, and he clocked the second-highest max speed on the team (21.4 mph) behind only CeeDee Lamb (21.9 mph).
That is remarkable.
Of course, some drills during this phase of minicamp are not at full speed, so players like KaVontae Turpin don't register their in-season numbers, but seeing these numbers come from Williams less than one year from tearing his ACL is incredible, and it shows the dedication he had to his recovery process.
If Williams can return to top form and contribute to the pass rushing rotation that also includes Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Marshawn Kneeland, opposing quarterbacks better be on notice.
