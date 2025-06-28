Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend endorses shocking New York Knicks-Dawn Staley rumor

One former Dallas Cowboys superstar is on board with the New York Knicks-Dawn Staley rumors.

Randy Gurzi

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks moved on from head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons and a record of 226-174. He had just one losing season, but the Knicks are looking for someone who can take them to the next level.

They’re turning over every stone in their latest head coaching search, even reportedly reaching out to South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley.

A hire like this would be historic as Staley would be the first female head coach in the NBA, and Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant is endorsing the potential move.

Bryant is right that such a move would “go crazy.” Not only would it be historic to see Staley hired, but having her coach the Knicks in Madison Square Garden would take an epic situation and make it even more iconic.

It’s also hard to argue against the move. Staley has had success dating back to her WNBA playing career, which began in 1999 when she was drafted by the Charlotte Sting out of Virginia. She was a six-time All-Star who has been more successful as a coach.

Staley has won three NCAA Tournament titles, including one in 2024. Staley’s teams have also been in the women’s Final Four seven times, and currently have a five-year streak going.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns during the semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

