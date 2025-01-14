Cowboys legend goes off on why team won't land elite head coach
The search for a new head coach is officially under way for the Dallas Cowboys who parted ways with Mike McCarthy earlier today after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.
Former Cowboys Super Bowl winning quarterback Troy Aikman expressed a nuanced view on the allure of the team's head coaching position during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.
While recognizing the high profile of the franchise and the attention that comes with it, Aikman suggested that the desire for the job might be exaggerated and pointed out that the real concern lies in team owner and general manager Jerry Jones' inability to relinquish power.
Many believe the Cowboys head coaching position is one of the most coveted in the NFL, Aikman has a different view.
“I do think the Cowboys are obviously a high-profile team," Aikman said. "Whoever is head coach of that team will certainly draw a lot of attention. I think most football people that take over as a head coach, they want to do it on their terms. That’s hard to do."
Despite his reservations, Aikman expressed his continued support for the Cowboys.
"I love the Dallas Cowboys, I played there for 12 years. I wish them well. But to say that it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure if I’d necessarily agree with that.”
The Cowboys have long operated under the direction of Jones since the hall of fame owner purchased the team back in 1989.
Since then, the Cowboys have gone through eight head coaches, with only Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson—Aikman's first head coach in Dallas—having been granted the authority and final say in roster and personnel moves.
Power struggles eventually emerged between Jones and Johnson, which ultimately resulted in the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach leaving after the 1993 season.
Since then, Jones has managed the Cowboys in his own way and has repeatedly refused to relinquish his responsibilities as general manager.
“No. Just, no,” Jones told reporters that he would not give up the title following Week 18. “When I bought the team, I think the first thing to come out of my mouth somebody asked, ‘Did you buy this for your kids?’ I said, ‘Hell no'.
Fast forward to 2025, several big name candidates such as Detroit's Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn would be among the top options that Cowboys fans would desire to see roaming its teams sidelines next season.
However, the central question remains: to what degree of power will the new head coach possess, or will Jones ultimately seek a coach who aligns with his vision and is receptive to his input?
