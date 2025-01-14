Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys head coaching front-runner named 'worst fit' for team

One name being floated as a strong candidate to land the Dallas Cowboys head coaching gig may not be what America's Team needs.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The NFL Playoffs are underway and Wild Card Weekend wraps up in primetime on Monday night, so of course the football world is talking about the Dallas Cowboys.

In typical fashion, Jerry Jones took over the news cycle by announcing on Monday afternoon that the team has parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract officially expires at the end of the day.

McCarthy can now seek greener, less chaotic pastures, while the Cowboys begin their search for the next head coach of America's Team, a once prestigious honor.

Immediately after news that McCarthy would not be returning surfaced, the Cowboys were linked to several top coaching candidates and former players.

One of the most commonly mentioned candidates is former Cowboys quarterback and assistant Kellen Moore, who is currently the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reacts during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But, is Moore really what Dallas needs?

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Moore is actually a "worst fit" for the head coaching vacancy in Big D.

"Aside from the fact that he has no head coaching experience, he also hasn't had much success as a coordinator outside of Dallas," Knox wrote.
"Yes, the Eagles are one of the league's best teams and finished the regular season ranked eighth in total offense.

"However, Philly's 29th-ranked passing attack has been woefully inconsistent under Moore. Receiver A.J. Brown even criticized the passing offense after a narrow Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers.
"

Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboy
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

His time in Philly isn't the only example of Moore failing to get the most of the talent out of his offense.

"Moore oversaw the league's 21st-ranked scoring offense with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and he and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways the previous year," the report continued.

Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The one thing going in Moore's favor is his familiarity with the franchise and Jerry likely having a strong influence on him. But in terms of winning and production, the move would leave a lot to be desired.

If Jerry is serious about winning, he should make sure he brings in a serious coaching candidate.

