Jerry Jones' head coaching hire won't be darling of Dallas Cowboys fan base

Whatever decision JerryJones makes, it's sure to disappoint.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
News broke early Monday that Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys would be going their separate ways. Jones continued to praise McCarthy, who has suitors elsewhere, but apparently, no legitimate extension talks ever began.

Dallas is now behind the eight-ball in their coaching search, which has fans up in arms. The primary concern is that the top names such as Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and even Bill Belichick are either already signed elsewhere — or have at least interviewed with others.

Of course, all of this worry is other nothing. Anyone who knows Jones should understand that whoever they have in mind as the right person to usher in a new era isn't even on the radar for the Dallas owner/GM.

As stated by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, whoever Jones hires is not going to excite the fan base.

Williams sees someone such as Kellen Moore or Jason Witten being in contention which makes sense. Jones will want someone he's familiar with and both played in Dallas with Moore even spending several years on the coaching staff.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Moore had plenty of success as the offensive coordinator in Dallas and is currently in the Divisional Round of the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Witten is coaching high school football and has won back-to-back state titles. Jones is also on record saying he believes Witten can have success in the NFL. Still, there's no guarantee either will make it as head coaches — and they definitely aren't the top names fans are clamoring for.

Moving on from McCarthy might have been the right call considering his struggles in the postseason. Unfortunately, it's hard to trust Jones to bring in a suitable upgrade.

