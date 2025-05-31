Cowboys Country

Cowboys named potential landing spot for 'dynamic' offensive threat

The Dallas Cowboys are once again named as a potential landing spot for a 'dynamic,' big-name player on the NFL trade market.

The Dallas Cowboys have been active on the trade market during the NFL offseason, addressing several needs. No trade was as significant as Dallas' deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire star wide receiver George Pickens.

The Cowboys are always linked to big-name players who are available, and that has continued this year with rumors being pulled out of thin air.

There was discussion about a potential trade for Jalen Ramsey, which didn't prove to be true, and now the team is being named as a potential landing spot for Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts, a former No. 4 overall pick, has reportedly been made available via trade, so naturally, CBS Sports has named the Cowboys as a potential suitor. What better way to get clicks than to link America's Team to a trade discussion?

"Jerry Jones stayed quiet for much of the offseason, only to roar back to form with the George Pickens trade in May," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote. "If we're collecting malcontents to maximize Dak Prescott's chances of getting the 'Boys back in the dance under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, then why not add Pitts as well?

"The Cowboys could use a more dynamic complement to holdover Jake Ferguson at tight end, and they've still got $30 million to spare. As a bonus, Micah Parsons' brother suggested this deal for Dallas not long ago."

While the Cowboys could use more talent at tight end, why would the team use more draft capital -- Atlanta reportedly is seeking a Day 2 pick -- for a player who has underperformed and is in line for a big pay day?

Dallas already traded for Pickens, so there are only so many balls and so much money to go around.

But, because it is the Cowboys, expect to see the Pitts discussion continue, despite how unrealistic it appears to be at this time.

Last season, Pitts hauled in 47 catches for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Pitts has watched his touchdown total go up every year, but has yet to top his rookie production in receptions (68) and yards (1,026).

A fresh start could do him well, but that is unlikely to come in Dallas.

