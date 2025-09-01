Cowboys legend loses mind celebrating Miami WR CJ Daniels' amazing TD catch
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is the ultimate hype man. When he's on the sideline for his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, his passion really shines through and reaches a new level.
That was the case on Sunday night when Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels did the unthinkable and hauled in one of the best catches you will ever see.
Daniels elevated for an incredible one-handed grab that would have made a prime Odell Beckham Jr. proud. The difference? Daniels made his catch in traffic for a touchdown.
The touchdown was upheld after review, and it is an early contender for Catch of the Year. After the touchdown grab, cameras caught Irvin losing his mind on the sideline and celebrating with Daniels.
Irvin makes a cameo at the 45-second mark.
It's going to be difficult to top that one.
You just have to see it again.
Thanks to the 20-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck to Daniels, the Hurricanes took a 14-7 lead into halftime. Daniels has three catches for 34 yards and the highlight reel score.
Daniels began his career with the Liberty Flames before transferring to LSU in 2024. To finish off his college career, the Georgia native transferred to the Hurricanes and it's a move that's already paying off.
Let's see if the Hurricanes give Irvin more to cheer about in the second half.
