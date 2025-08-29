Cowboys Country

Michael Irvin stunned by Cowboys 'dumb' Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin could not hide his emotions after learning about the Micah Parsons trade.

Tyler Reed

NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans will not be sleeping well tonight, and probably won't for the rest of the football season.

The nightmare scenario has finally become a reality as the team has traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade ripped by NFC exec with NSFW message

Reactions have trickled all over social media, but Cowboys legend Michael Irvin's reaction sums up how everyone feels in Cowboys Nation.

Irvin, like most, was in complete shock upon hearing that the Cowboys had decided to trade their best player to another team in the NFC. The Cowboys legend ripped the move and shared his belief that something drastic must have happened.

“I know he [Jerry Jones] loved Micah Parsons. So in order for us to be right here, something had to go down that hurt Jerry personally to make this crazy…dumb move," Irvin said. “The Gambler and his Cowboys…this is a gamble the Gambler should not have taken.”

Parsons is gone, and it's the fanbase, former and current players, who are left to pick up the pieces right before the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys' front office has made some head-scratching decisions in its day. However, this one could soon take the cake. Letting your best defensive player walk is something teams normally don't come back from

MORE: Kay Adams gloats after Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers

Don't worry though, Parsons will be back in Dallas before you know it. The bad part about that is he will be in green and yellow, looking to take Dak Prescott's head off. You'll never forget where you were when you heard Parsons was traded. Irvin is probably feeling the exact same way

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season

Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News