Michael Irvin stunned by Cowboys 'dumb' Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Dallas Cowboys fans will not be sleeping well tonight, and probably won't for the rest of the football season.
The nightmare scenario has finally become a reality as the team has traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Reactions have trickled all over social media, but Cowboys legend Michael Irvin's reaction sums up how everyone feels in Cowboys Nation.
Irvin, like most, was in complete shock upon hearing that the Cowboys had decided to trade their best player to another team in the NFC. The Cowboys legend ripped the move and shared his belief that something drastic must have happened.
“I know he [Jerry Jones] loved Micah Parsons. So in order for us to be right here, something had to go down that hurt Jerry personally to make this crazy…dumb move," Irvin said. “The Gambler and his Cowboys…this is a gamble the Gambler should not have taken.”
Parsons is gone, and it's the fanbase, former and current players, who are left to pick up the pieces right before the start of the regular season.
The Cowboys' front office has made some head-scratching decisions in its day. However, this one could soon take the cake. Letting your best defensive player walk is something teams normally don't come back from
Don't worry though, Parsons will be back in Dallas before you know it. The bad part about that is he will be in green and yellow, looking to take Dak Prescott's head off. You'll never forget where you were when you heard Parsons was traded. Irvin is probably feeling the exact same way
