Michael Irvin recalls infamous Dallas Cowboys 'White House'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told no lies when he said the franchise is a 24/7 news cycle. The team constantly stays in the headlines.
A lot of that has to do with how Jones runs the franchise. The Cowboys and headline news go together like peanut butter and jelly, which is why Netflix wanted a piece of the pie.
MORE: Jerry Jones reveals what he wants in a head coach in clip from Netflix documentary
On Tuesday, the streaming giant released a new documentary on the franchise, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
The documentary takes a look back at one of the most dominant eras in the franchise's history: The 1990s.
One reason the team was so dominant in that era was the play of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.
Irvin is one of the greatest of all time, but he also liked to have fun off the field as well. In the documentary, the Cowboys legend looks back on the infamous "White House", where the players would have their fun.
"In that room, you may be smoking weed, this room, they may be doing X or coke, whatever. There was a group of girls in each room and you just kind of bounced from room to room," said Irvin.
MORE: Charlotte Jones breaks down Cowboys contract negotiations with Micah Parsons
The Cowboys played like champions and lived like rockstars. Something Jones probably wishes the team would still do today.
