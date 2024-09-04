Cowboys legend weighs in on Dak Prescott’s contract situation
Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin weighed in on the ongoing saga of Dak Prescott's contract negotiations, painting a picture of a relationship similar to an old married couple – full of squabbles but ultimately unbreakable.
Irvin believes Prescott will remain in Dallas for the long haul.
"They'll never leave each other," he stated emphatically. "So the answer is yes that I think you'll be in Dallas for a long time"
However, he expressed confusion over the Cowboys' reported preference for a shorter contract this time around.
MORE: Cowboys, Dak Prescott having 'active conversations' on new contract
"This last thing I am baffled on...the Cowboys wanting the short contract from what I understand and that baffles me," Irvin admitted. "If I'm Dallas right now I wouldn't want to come back to the table with that I'm I'm trying to give him a 5 or 6 year deal."
Irvin pointed to the cautionary tale of Trey Lance as a reason to avoid the uncertainty of frequent contract negotiations.
"We've seen enough of Trey Lance," Irvin said. Dak's going to finish his career in Dallas and there's not going to be another quarterback just going to uproot him and take over his job."
He concluded by urging the Cowboys to reconsider their approach and commitment to the veteran quarterback.
"I'm confused I think Dallas is making a bad decision here," Irvin said. "Lock him down 5-6 years and let's get this out the way and finish with this so you're not running by this mountain again."
Irvin's comments add another layer of intrigue to the Prescott contract discussions, highlighting the complexities and differing perspectives at play.
As the Cowboys navigate this crucial juncture, the Hall of Famer's words serve as a reminder of the stakes involved and the potential long-term implications of their decision.
