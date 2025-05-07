Cowboys' newest WR could become a locker room neighbor to Dak Prescott
For those hoping the Dallas Cowboys would select a wide receiver with one of their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft have now figured out why the team showed no interest in doing that.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the franchise had officially made a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens has been a top option with the Steelers since joining the team in 2022. Now, the former second round pick will become a top WR2 in the league with CeeDee Lamb being the number one option in Dallas.
Adding a top receiver in May means the franchise will want to get Pickens on the same page with quarterback Dak Prescott as quickly as possible.
Nick Harris of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram believes the Cowboys may have left a locker open near Prescott, in hopes of putting whoever the newest wide receiver would be in that position.
This is not a shot at Steelers fans, but the Cowboys are America's Team for a reason. Every move a player makes in Dallas becomes headline news.
Pickens is known for his fiery personality on the field. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that many are already putting his relationship with Prescott under a microscope.
Fans got the top receiver they were looking for. Now, do any of us know how this will end? Not a chance. But this is Dallas, we have our popcorn ready.
