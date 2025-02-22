Cowboys legend suggests Dallas trades for superstar WR to help CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys approach to the 2025 NFL offseason will be interesting to watch. The team has 25 players set to hit free agency in a matter of weeks and several areas of need on the roster.
Two of the most commonly mentioned offseason needs for the Cowboys are running back and wide receiver.
Starting running back Rico Dowdle is among the Cowboys' free agents, while No. 2 wide receiver Brandin Cooks will also be hitting the open market.
There are opportunities for Dallas to address their issues in free agency or the NFL Draft, but Cowboys legend and NFL all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith has a different idea.
Smith suggests the Cowboys make a trade for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was disgruntled at the end of the 2024 season.
"Maybe we need to go after Tyreek Hill, someone that can go down the field and give CeeDee Lamb a chance to work underneath," Smith said, via the Dallas Morning News. "And develop a stronger tight end situation. I think the one we got right now is pretty good."
It would be an interesting move and give Dallas the threat it needs to stretch the field, but at what cost?
Hill led the NFL in receiving yards and was the co-leader in receiving touchdowns in 2023, but took a step back in 2024. He recorded 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns, his worst output since 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs.
