Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
While Dallas Cowboys Nation goes through the "dead period" on the NFL calendar before the Scouting Combine and the official start of the 2025 league year, some wild trade speculation has been running rampant.
For Dallas, many of the trade ideas and proposals center around star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is in line for a massive contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
Many of the proposals have made zero sense, and gave the Cowboys role players or a lesser-valued pass rusher in exchange for Parsons, but the latest is at least a bit intriguing.
Greg Tompsett of Cover 1 Sports pitched the idea of Dallas shipping Parsons to the Buffalo Bills for a major haul that includes multiple players and a premium pick.
The Bills would receive Parsons, while the Cowboys would receive star running back James Cook, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, No. 30 overall, in return.
The trade would take the financial burden of Parsons off of the Cowboys' shoulders while filling two areas of need with established players and providing additional draft capital. Of course, James Cook is also aiming to become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, so that could present a bit of a roadblock.
While it's interesting to look at the trades and speculate on different ways to improve the Cowboys roster, it's difficult to imagine the team parting ways with Parsons.
After all, he is a generational talent and has said he would love to retire with the star on his helmet. It's up to Jerry Jones to make that happen.
