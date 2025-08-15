Cowboys legend Troy Aikman rips Lamar Jackson's failed No. 8 trademark lawsuit
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is breaking his silence on the lawsuit challenging his trademark for the use of the No. 8 that was made by Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson last year.
Earlier this week, Jackson withdrew his challenge of the trademark. He withdrew the challenge with prejudice, meaning he can never file the lawsuit again.
Following the news, Aikman took to social media to rip the initial lawsuit challenging his trademark, which was filed by his company FL101.
AIkman shared an article about Jackson's decision on Instagram Stories with a brief comment.
"From day one, this lawsuit had no merit, a fact underscored by its with-prejudice withdrawal," Aikman wrote on the 'Gram.
Aikman's attorney also responded to the news with a statement to ESPN.
"The withdrawal of Mr. Jackson's oppositions was voluntarily done by Mr. Jackson in the wake of some TTAB decisions that have gone against him," Aikman's attorney Brad D. Rose wrote. "In my view, these "with prejudice withdrawals" are an acknowledgement that Mr. Jackson's claims were an overreach and should never have been brought in the first place."
Aikman's trademark covers the word "EIGHT" for use on items like apparel, beer, bags, and energy drinks. Jackson, meanwhile, has filed trademarks for the phrases "Era 8 by Lamar Jackson," "Era 8," and "You 8 yet?"
