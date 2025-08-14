Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke hypes Family Feud appearance in BTS photos
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been everywhere throughout the NFL offseason. We saw the squad take a five-stop tour across Texas, where they performed for sold-out crowds, and they even made a late-night television appearance to perform on Jimmy Fallon.
Now, before the start of the 2025-26 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are back in primetime.
Kelli Finglass, director of the DCC, will be joined by choreographer Judy Trammell and cheerleaders Camille Sturdivant, McKenna Gehrke, and Madeline Salter will appear on Thursday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud against the Harlem Globetrotters.
PHOTOS: Meet McKenna Gehrke: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
The cheerleaders will be playing to raise money for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.
Ahead of Thursday night's episode, McKenna took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the episode from outside of the DCC trailer.
MORE: Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
"Somebody pinch me," she wrote. "Still can’t wrap my head around the fact I got to play on Celebrity Family Feud! I’ll never have the words to describe this unforgettable experience and incredible opportunity."
She continued, "The nerves and excitement were overwhelming in the best way, and I’m so proud of our DCC family for putting our heads together and getting some great answers on the board!"
Thursday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET and stream live on Hulu the following day.
