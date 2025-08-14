Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke hypes Family Feud appearance in BTS photos

McKenna Gehrke is one of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders representing the team on Celebrity Family Feud against the Harlem Globetrotters, and she shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been everywhere throughout the NFL offseason. We saw the squad take a five-stop tour across Texas, where they performed for sold-out crowds, and they even made a late-night television appearance to perform on Jimmy Fallon.

Now, before the start of the 2025-26 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are back in primetime.

Kelli Finglass, director of the DCC, will be joined by choreographer Judy Trammell and cheerleaders Camille Sturdivant, McKenna Gehrke, and Madeline Salter will appear on Thursday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud against the Harlem Globetrotters.

PHOTOS: Meet McKenna Gehrke: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

The cheerleaders will be playing to raise money for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ahead of Thursday night's episode, McKenna took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the episode from outside of the DCC trailer.

MORE: Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

"Somebody pinch me," she wrote. "Still can’t wrap my head around the fact I got to play on Celebrity Family Feud! I’ll never have the words to describe this unforgettable experience and incredible opportunity."

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader McKenna Gehrke
McKenna Gehrke / Instagram

She continued, "The nerves and excitement were overwhelming in the best way, and I’m so proud of our DCC family for putting our heads together and getting some great answers on the board!"

Thursday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET and stream live on Hulu the following day.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Top plays & highlights from Cowboys final Oxnard training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer reveals favorite part of Cowboys' camp before leaving Oxnard

Brian Schottenheimer opens up about own cancer diagnosis, applauds Jerry Jones' bravery

Phil Mafah Mania runs wild, making strong roster case to end Cowboys' Oxnard camp

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News