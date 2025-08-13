Cowboys Country

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wins 'Great 8 Debate' as Ravens' Lamar Jackson drops lawsuit

Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is giving up his legal Dallas Cowboys' legend's Troy Aikman's use of No. 8.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman celebrates a big win.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman celebrates a big win. / Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
When the Dallas Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game Saturday night in AT&T Stadium, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks.

Will Dak Prescott get a preseason snap for the first time in six years? What will ex-Cowboy Cooper Rush look like in a Ravens' uniform?

But off the field, the Cowboys have already "won" a battle between opposing quarterbacks. At least in a legal sense.

After a year-long fight, Ravens' quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has withdrawn his lawsuit challenging Cowboys' Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman's use of the No. 8 in trademarks. Aikman's company, which produces EIGHT beer, filed for a trademark in 2024. Jackson contended there would be too much confusion with his brand: Era 8.

Jackson's lawsuit is rescinded with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived in the future and doesn't necessarily require the Aikman's consent.

When the lawsuit was filed, Aikman jokingly sent a message to Jackson via social media: "Hey Lamar - looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers! Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??"

In the Great 8 debate, Jackson has won two MVPs, but is only 3-5 in the playoffs and has yet to take a snap in a Super Bowl. Aikman won three championships, and was MVP of Super Bowl XXVII in the 1992 season.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman with his bust during his enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman with his bust during his enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

