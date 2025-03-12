Cowboys legend wants team to recreate the triplets with first round selection
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones primary focus in the offseason has been building through the draft. While the team consistently signs low-budget free agents who tend to make an impact, these signings rarely influence their draft decisions.
The same is true this season, as the Cowboys have already signed several players to add depth, but they are certainly not the saving grace of the franchise.
On Fox Sports' Speak, Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has one player in mind from the draft who he believes can change everything for this team.
That player, unsurprisingly, is none other than Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who took the sports world by storm last season by coming close to Barry Sanders' single-season college rushing record.
Irvin mentioned the impact of signing Javonte Williams, saying, "I don't mind you having that signing, Javonte Williams at the running back position, but what I don't want and what I'm worried about is, does this take you out of the draft for Jeanty? That's who I'm talking about that can change everything."
Irvin is clearly a believer in Jeanty, saying, "At 12, we take this running back, Jeanty, and we're right back with the triplets, right back where we need to be. We need to give him 22, so it will be 22 and 88 back on the field again."
Irvin may be suggesting that Jeanty takes his old teammate Emmitt Smith's number 22; however, he has a different comparison in mind: "This may be the next coming of Barry Sanders, and you will have him in Dallas."
While there are a plethora of needs for the Cowboys to address in the offseason, there's no doubt that Jeanty would be the right selection to sell jerseys and give hope to the Cowboys fanbase.
