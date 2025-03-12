Cowboys Country

Cowboys can immediately bolster roster from best available free agents

With NFL free agency heating up, the Dallas Cowboys can address several areas of need with the best players available.

/ Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively quiet during the "legal tampering period" of NFL free agency, but the market is heating up and the team still has a number of intriguing options at areas of need.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com recently dropped his list of best available free agents with some potentially big moves.

Dallas needs to bolster its depth at wide receiver and along the defensive backfield, and many of the names available would immediately fill those needs.

One immediate name that should interest the Cowboys is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who is listed as the second-best available player.

/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Knocked for his poor tackling and inability to play press coverage, Samuel is a playmaker who steadily improved in his Chargers tenure. He’d be a big asset in the right system," Rosenthal writes.

Another attention-grabbing signing would be a familiar face in Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys made a highly-criticized trade of Cooper in 2022, sending him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Since then, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth has been a question.

/ Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Cooper was a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with two 1,000 yard seasons.

Stefon Diggs and Javon Hargrave are other interesting names to keep an eye on, along with Cooper Kupp. Will Jerry Jones pull the trigger on a move, however? That remains to be seen.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

