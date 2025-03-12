Cowboys can immediately bolster roster from best available free agents
The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively quiet during the "legal tampering period" of NFL free agency, but the market is heating up and the team still has a number of intriguing options at areas of need.
Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com recently dropped his list of best available free agents with some potentially big moves.
Dallas needs to bolster its depth at wide receiver and along the defensive backfield, and many of the names available would immediately fill those needs.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys get home run grade with NFL free agency signing
One immediate name that should interest the Cowboys is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who is listed as the second-best available player.
"Knocked for his poor tackling and inability to play press coverage, Samuel is a playmaker who steadily improved in his Chargers tenure. He’d be a big asset in the right system," Rosenthal writes.
Another attention-grabbing signing would be a familiar face in Amari Cooper.
MORE: Top remaining free agent linebackers the Cowboys could target
The Cowboys made a highly-criticized trade of Cooper in 2022, sending him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Since then, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth has been a question.
Cooper was a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with two 1,000 yard seasons.
Stefon Diggs and Javon Hargrave are other interesting names to keep an eye on, along with Cooper Kupp. Will Jerry Jones pull the trigger on a move, however? That remains to be seen.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries